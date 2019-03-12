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British Woman Found Dead After Hiking In Guatemala
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107 views • March 12, 2019
In yet another potential example of cultural relativism, a young woman who went hiking in a dangerous country alone has been found dead. 23-year-old British woman Catherine Shaw had set out traveling in September 2018 and was in Guatemala for two weeks before being reported missing on March 5. Her body was subsequently found at at San Juan La Laguna.
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