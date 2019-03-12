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800 Year Old Church In Paris No-Go Zone Vandalized
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119 views • March 12, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson reveals that the Basilica of Saint-Denis was heavily damaged in Paris by vandals in one of the city's suburban "no-go" zones where primarily Muslim migrants are held by the government.
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