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CNN & MSNBC Ignore Hate Crime Against White People By Black Transgender
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376 views • March 12, 2019
The hate crime committed by a black transgender appears to be going ignored by the MSM. Owen exposes the double standards of the media who's ultimate agenda is to keep the races separated.
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