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Yellow Vest Protesters Storm Masonic Lodge France
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194 views • March 12, 2019
Yellow vest protesters have damaged a Masonic lodge leading some to say they have gotten out of hand, however Leo Zagami joins Owen to reveal the reasons they chose to storm this lodge.
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