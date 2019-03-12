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Judge: NXIVM & Rothschilds In Child Sex Cult
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998 views • March 12, 2019
Explore the ENTIRE Internet safely! https://virtualshield.com/zublick A federal judge implicates the Rothschild family and their business partners in a child sex cult involving NXVIM executive Clare Bronfman. Are we finally seeing ritualistic abuse of children at elite levels sponsored by the richest people in the world being exposed?David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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