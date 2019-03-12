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Noose Tightens As Globalists Take Further Control Of The Internet
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32 views • March 12, 2019
David Knight exposes how the left is selling out the American future with promises of free stuff for the masses and reparations for minorities, as well as how the global oligarchs are taking censorship and repression of the Internet further and further.
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