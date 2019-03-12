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Adam Schiff Can’t Decide Whether He Wants To Impeach The President Or Not
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77 views • March 12, 2019
Adam Schiff now says he will hold off on impeaching President Trump, because the Mueller probe will most likely show no Russian collusion. Owen exposes the hypocrisy of those that have pushed the fake Russian collusion narrative.
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