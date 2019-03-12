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Man Yells Allahu Akbar At Funeral Of German Woman Killed By Muslim Boyfriend
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224 views • March 12, 2019
A man sent terror throughout the crowd of more than 500 funeral attendees as he yelled Allahu Akbar at the funeral of a woman killed by her muslim boyfriend. Owen breaks down the shocking facts.
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