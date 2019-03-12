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Red Flag Bills Expose the Lies the Disarmocrats Are Telling
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4 views • March 12, 2019
"If the problem is 'We have determined that this individual is a danger to themselves or others,' then that individual needs to not be a danger to themselves or others, and that doesn't involve taking away their [weapons]. In my mind, that involves taking that individual somewhere so they cannot be a danger to themselves or others." —Cam Edwards
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