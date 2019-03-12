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White House press briefing | March 11th
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1 view • March 12, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought take questions from the media. This takes place after President Trump's 2020 budget is released. The proposal seeks $2.7 trillion in spending cuts and $8.6 billion for a new border wall. This is the first White house press briefing in 42 days.
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