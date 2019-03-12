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Anxious Aussie Voices - VONC EXPOSED w/ Sandy Turner - Candidate for Blair
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8 views • March 12, 2019
https://www.facebook.com/FairCrackOfTheWhip
"If 199,997 vote informally and 3 people vote formally, you then have 3 people deciding what will affect 200,000 people.... it would not be unreasonable to expect 2 of those 3 people to vote for the government of the day.
VONC is really handing the decision over to a small number of people, and allowing them to speak for you."
email - [email protected]
twitter - @saynotocse
☆ support my efforts -
https://www.paypal.me/AnxiousAussieNews
"If 199,997 vote informally and 3 people vote formally, you then have 3 people deciding what will affect 200,000 people.... it would not be unreasonable to expect 2 of those 3 people to vote for the government of the day.
VONC is really handing the decision over to a small number of people, and allowing them to speak for you."
email - [email protected]
twitter - @saynotocse
☆ support my efforts -
https://www.paypal.me/AnxiousAussieNews
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