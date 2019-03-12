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The 35 Most Common Flat Earth Questions Answered in 35 Minutes
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225 views • March 12, 2019
TruthCenter has just released this excellent concise but comprehensive Flat Earth F.A.Q. which makes for a perfect introduction video. Please share this with all your friends, family, social medias, and subscribe to TruthCenter here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGUpGbKFBFEvcEu4lmUqCbQ
1. What does the Flat Earth look like? (0:15)
2. Where’s the edge? (1:09)
3. Where is the Sun on a Flat Earth? (2:07)
4. What about ships disappearing over the horizon? (3:02)
5. Why can’t I see...
1. What does the Flat Earth look like? (0:15)
2. Where’s the edge? (1:09)
3. Where is the Sun on a Flat Earth? (2:07)
4. What about ships disappearing over the horizon? (3:02)
5. Why can’t I see...
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