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Senator Fraser Anning "The Movement is Stronger Than A Lot Of People Think"
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20 views • March 12, 2019
Covers his position on most major topics of the day - the UN, Migration, Globalisation, Free Speech, Unrepresentative Government or as he puts it "Traitors" - he even takes a small jab at selective reporting by the media XD
Came across as just an average Aussie bloke stuck with a mob of @%*(^# as workmates!
footage - Anirtak76 and Darkhorse853
support my work - https://www.paypal.me/AnxiousAussieNews
twitter - @saynotocse
facebook- @Anirtak76
Came across as just an average Aussie bloke stuck with a mob of @%*(^# as workmates!
footage - Anirtak76 and Darkhorse853
support my work - https://www.paypal.me/AnxiousAussieNews
twitter - @saynotocse
facebook- @Anirtak76
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