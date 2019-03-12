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(((WAKE UP))) Full Show - Will Mueller Expose Deep State And Flip On Democrats? - 03/11/2019
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16 views • March 12, 2019
Establishment Democrats are warming up to ex-rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to compete in 2020. The change in tune reveals how the party is in a mess due to its polarizing factions growing apart. Also, rumors from the DC Swamp say that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe will play out this week. Joining today’s show is Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman breaking down Europe’s populist riots and how the globalist scheme of the EU is falling apart.
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