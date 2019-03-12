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"Dark Sunny Days" by Alien Beagle from the album "Breed from Beyond"
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7 views • March 12, 2019
http://www.alienbeagle.com
The first single from Alien Beagle's second album "Breed From Beyond" available at alienbeagle.com New school Rock ballad. Music and lyrics by Pat Powell, Drums and Percussion by Douglas Arendas. Produced by Pat Powell. Directed by Pat Powell.
The first single from Alien Beagle's second album "Breed From Beyond" available at alienbeagle.com New school Rock ballad. Music and lyrics by Pat Powell, Drums and Percussion by Douglas Arendas. Produced by Pat Powell. Directed by Pat Powell.
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