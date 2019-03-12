© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owen Shroyer Asks: Where's the Plane?
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • March 12, 2019
Not to make light at all of the recent airline crash tragedy, but every time one of this horrible accidents occurs, there's very little in common between the pictures they show and the pictures of the Pennsylvania 911 crash. Please see through the programming and use common sense and logic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.