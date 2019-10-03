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03.10.19 It's Not Going to Happen ... It's Time Patriots
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11 views • March 12, 2019
The swamp is not being drained but stocked. AG Barr will not bring justice but more lawlessness, oppression and cover-up of the deep state criminals. The depth and breadth of corruption is too overwhelming. We are not winning. Patriots, Gird Your Loins for 2AR. Links at: https://YouTube.com/c/NewsHawkNetwork
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