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Increased chance of encountering coyotes in Metro Vancouver, Washington
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15 views • March 12, 2019
Eight coyote sightings have been reported to the Stanley Park Ecological Society in the first week of March alone.
Of course, this isn’t a particularly alarming figure – but some of the encounters are rather unsettling. For instance, an encounter on March 6 describes how a “dog chased one coyote and was pursued by three others.” In addition, a number of encounters involve coyotes following people with dogs.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82615
Of course, this isn’t a particularly alarming figure – but some of the encounters are rather unsettling. For instance, an encounter on March 6 describes how a “dog chased one coyote and was pursued by three others.” In addition, a number of encounters involve coyotes following people with dogs.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82615
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