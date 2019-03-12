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INTJ Personality Type
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32 views • March 12, 2019
One of the rarest and most unique personality types, the INTJ. Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging. It can be a difficult personality to grow up with. However, with work and perseverance, many people can benefit from this personality, and make it work for them. Sadly, many fictional INTJ's are portrayed as villains.
Yes, I had the song "Intuition" by Jewell stuck in my mind, during the production of this video :)
Yes, I had the song "Intuition" by Jewell stuck in my mind, during the production of this video :)
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