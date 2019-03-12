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Russian Collusion Narrative Dead As Democrats Anticipate Mueller Probe Release - War Room Full Show
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50 views • March 12, 2019
As the Democrats prepare for total letdown when it comes to the Mueller Report, Pelosi steps back from Impeachment while Schiff and Swallwell double down. We also talk to Del Bigtree about the tyranny of forced vaccinations and take calls in response to the report that the Mueller investigation is coming to an end.
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