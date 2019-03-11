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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$, 2nd hr. March 11, "The Truth will Set US Free!" Must see this!
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54 views • March 11, 2019
The 'wind-up' discussion of NEW$ in the first half results in 'outa-the-Park' Home Runs in this second half. WOW ! Scott and Michael Jay are absolutely awesome and spot on! If you love your family, or care about America today - you will want to watch and share this TV program. And Salute this unique panel of Prof. Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett, and Michael Jay Anderson!!
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