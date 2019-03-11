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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. March 11, 1st hour. The Truth will set US Free!
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19 views • March 11, 2019
1st of 2 Truth-filled on-point profound expositions. MUST SEE THESE 2 hours - if you love your country and hope to see it ever restored to real Truth, Justice and the "American way." The truth uncovered about Omar and Congress
[Right after the second hour ended, we (four) all cheered and clapped. [I shoulda recorded that! ]
[Right after the second hour ended, we (four) all cheered and clapped. [I shoulda recorded that! ]
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