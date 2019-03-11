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Did Hillary Clinton Influence Vijaya Gadde To Censor Alex Jones On Twitter?
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125 views • March 11, 2019
Vijaya Gadde tweeted her support for Hillary Clinton previously, leading Owen and Dan Lyman, of Infowars Europe, to discuss the influence she may have had on the censorship of Alex Jones.
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