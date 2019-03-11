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166000 Nagasaki Bombs Of Depleted Uranium Ammunition A Day
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10 views • March 11, 2019
166000 Nagasaki Bombs Of Depleted Uranium Ammunition A Day
US Depleted Uranium Weapons speaker is Leuren Moret
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA caused Genocide and Destruction of Life on Earth
Fukashima is the deadly smokescreen up the Cancers from USA D.U. Weapons Use
US Depleted Uranium Weapons speaker is Leuren Moret
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA caused Genocide and Destruction of Life on Earth
Fukashima is the deadly smokescreen up the Cancers from USA D.U. Weapons Use
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