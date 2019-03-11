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Emmanuel Macron Goes Into Hiding As Yellow Vest Protests Continue
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263 views • March 11, 2019
Emmanuel Macron appears to be weathering the storm as the yellow vest protests enter their 14th week. Infowars Europe's Dan Lyman joins Owen via Skype to discuss the reality that liberty is on the rise world wide.
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