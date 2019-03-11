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Self Flying Drones!! The Skydio R1
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12 views • March 11, 2019
A little ride with a local youtuber BakerxDerek who is testing this crazy drone out. Got to watch the thing in action and how it avoids anything in its way. The skydio R1 is crazy I can only imagine what the military has.
@Brian Spillwell on all social media as well as youtube
@Brian Spillwell on all social media as well as youtube
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