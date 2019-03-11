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New Viral Video Exposes How Ocasio-Cortez Got Into Office
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267 views • March 11, 2019
A viral video by "Mr Reagan" titled "The Brains Behind AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez" reveals those that actually may be influencing the freshman congresswoman from NY. Owen discusses the importance of this news as the Democrats move further to the left.
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