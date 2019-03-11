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Sisterhood of Traveling Burkas: “USA is Garbage”
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16 views • March 11, 2019
Occasional-Cortex gives her definition of “irredeemable capitalism” at SXSW, Ilhan Omar agrees that USA is “garbage” and worse than the refugee camp she was saved from but is it Democrat policies that create garbage cities? Then, Hawaiian Senate has passed a resolution to repeal the 2nd Amendment. And, the “Captain Marvel” movie review wars are a preview of the next election, both before and after.
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