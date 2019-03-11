CALL TO ACTION ...

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10 views • March 11, 2019
Streamed live 11th March 2019
PLEASE join me at the Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London WC2A 2LL, at 9.30am on Tuesday 12th March 2019 for Lyn Thyer's extradition hearing
- Rise in knife crime
- China has built more high speed railways than the rest of the world put together because the Chinese are not reliant on the global banking system
- North Dakota is the only state in USA that isn't bankrupt because since the 1920's they have been outside of the Federal Reserve
PLEASE join me at the Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London WC2A 2LL, at 9.30am on Tuesday 12th March 2019 for Lyn Thyer's extradition hearing
- Rise in knife crime
- China has built more high speed railways than the rest of the world put together because the Chinese are not reliant on the global banking system
- North Dakota is the only state in USA that isn't bankrupt because since the 1920's they have been outside of the Federal Reserve
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