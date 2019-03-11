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Two small earthquakes shakes Kansas, M3.1 and M2.2
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140 views • March 11, 2019
March 11, 2019– Mary Greeley News – RENO COUNTY — Two earthquakes shook portions of Reno County in Kansas early Monday.
The quake just after 12:30a.m. measured a magnitude 3.1 and was centered approximately 2 miles southwest of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake just after 12:30a.m. measured a magnitude 3.1 and was centered approximately 2 miles southwest of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
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