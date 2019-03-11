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The Flat Earth Music Man
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165 views • March 11, 2019
A lifelong performer, UK artist Alex O has worked hard in the club and pub circuit singing and playing guitar, keys, and bass in numerous bands. After much conspiracy research and understanding more about the true nature of this reality, Alex has used his talents to write conspiracy music about the flat earth, gravity, satellites, the moon landing hoax, the so called ‘photos’ of earth and more. Alex created the character ‘Flat Earth Man’ for his music videos and songs, the character is a...
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