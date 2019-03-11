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Europa - Part 9 - (23 minute Segment)
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17 views • March 11, 2019
Firstly, this covers the multiple Mid-East wars and how 9-11 provided the excuse [they] needed for the Greater Israel Project.
Zionists feel entitled to own all the countries which surround Israel...and annex them into Israel. Theft by occupation, just like what they have been doing to Palestine since World War Two.
Secondly, this covers the ongoing mass migrant over-run of European and the U.S. to "fix racism". They think Whites should be eliminated and everyone should be a shade of brown.
Zionists feel entitled to own all the countries which surround Israel...and annex them into Israel. Theft by occupation, just like what they have been doing to Palestine since World War Two.
Secondly, this covers the ongoing mass migrant over-run of European and the U.S. to "fix racism". They think Whites should be eliminated and everyone should be a shade of brown.
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