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Crusade Prayer - Free this soul from slavery
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17 views • March 11, 2019
“Dearest Jesus, I present to You the soul of my brother and sister, who has abandoned their soul to Satan.
Take this soul and redeem it in Your Holy Eyes.
Free this soul from slavery to the beast and bring it eternal salvation. Amen"
View full message here https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/11/for-every-soul-you-dedicate-to-my-mercy-i-will-save-a-hundred-more-3/
Take this soul and redeem it in Your Holy Eyes.
Free this soul from slavery to the beast and bring it eternal salvation. Amen"
View full message here https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/11/for-every-soul-you-dedicate-to-my-mercy-i-will-save-a-hundred-more-3/
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