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Dems Pave Way For Illegal Voters As Trump Demands More Border Money
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109 views • March 11, 2019
If anyone is manufacturing facts concerning border security it is the leftist train wreck known as the Democratic Party. The numbers the Democrats choose to ignore are staggering.
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