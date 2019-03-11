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SANDY HOOK: Mark Howitt Extensive Documentary (2013)
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186 views • March 11, 2019
Liz Dawson Published on Jan 28, 2015
My last channel was DAZ TRUTH, had 3000 subs and I lost it due to "third party copyright infringements", ie showing the truth. In this amazing documentary Mark Howitt takes an investigative look at the "events" surrounding Sandy Hook shootings. Original Video, LIZ DAWSON Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/anb8QutiN7s
My last channel was DAZ TRUTH, had 3000 subs and I lost it due to "third party copyright infringements", ie showing the truth. In this amazing documentary Mark Howitt takes an investigative look at the "events" surrounding Sandy Hook shootings. Original Video, LIZ DAWSON Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/anb8QutiN7s
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