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Monty Python Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
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11 views • March 11, 2019
This song is about always being optimistic.
Eric Idle sings this at the end of Life Of Brian. Idle plays the lead crucifee. >>
This song was remade in 1997 by Art Garfunkel for the Movie As Good As It Gets starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. The lyric "Life's a Piece of S--t" is replaced as "Life's a Counterfeit." It can be heard at the end credits. >>
A 2014 survey by the UK chain The Co-operative Funeralcare showed that this was the most popular song at British funerals.
Eric Idle sings this at the end of Life Of Brian. Idle plays the lead crucifee. >>
This song was remade in 1997 by Art Garfunkel for the Movie As Good As It Gets starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. The lyric "Life's a Piece of S--t" is replaced as "Life's a Counterfeit." It can be heard at the end credits. >>
A 2014 survey by the UK chain The Co-operative Funeralcare showed that this was the most popular song at British funerals.
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