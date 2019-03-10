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Dems Push For MS13, Illegal Voters, And An End To America
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16 views • March 10, 2019
If anyone is manufacturing facts concerning border security it is the leftist train wreck known as the Democratic Party. The numbers the Democrats choose to ignore are staggering. “The number of families snared trying to sneak into the U.S. soared by 50 percent in one month alone, setting an all-time record with more than 36,000 family members apprehended, Homeland Security officials announced Tuesday.” as reported by the Washington Times
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