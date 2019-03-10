© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIEt Coke... Because I CAN
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 10, 2019
DIEt Coke... Because I CAN
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Because we've all seen the real Diet Coke privileged hipster
millennial commercial before every damn movie in theaters this year...
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI8AcL_LKME
Channel_Changers
Published on Aug 16, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Because we've all seen the real Diet Coke privileged hipster
millennial commercial before every damn movie in theaters this year...
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI8AcL_LKME
Channel_Changers
Published on Aug 16, 2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.