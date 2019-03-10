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Shungite Authenticity Test
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157 views • March 10, 2019
With this stone becoming more sought after for its health and protective benefits - it would be no surprise to find fake pieces for sale!
So how do you know your Shungite is real ? - because real Shungite has conductive properties....and this is a super simple way to test that!
So how do you know your Shungite is real ? - because real Shungite has conductive properties....and this is a super simple way to test that!
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