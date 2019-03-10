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Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, Important UN people on board
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40 views • March 10, 2019
He added there were a total of 35 different nationalities inclduing: 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Chinese, five Dutch, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French, four Indians, four Italians, four Slovakians and eight Americans.
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