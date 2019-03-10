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Almost a hole 1liter of pus removed from body
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244 views • March 10, 2019
this patient has a large abscess thigh. What I drained out...Milkshake of Pus! I knew from the ultrasound I performed on the bedside that I would get a lot out, but I never expected THIS much! 800+ mLs of infection.
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