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Real Eyes Realize Real Lies
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47 views • March 10, 2019
Real Eyes Realize Real Lies is a new conscious rap track by Facu Rastafa featuring Eric Dubay
Lyrics: I started to question things like my own beliefs and my own existence like how does this work? What is the mind? There's this voice that keeps saying shit. What is the truth? What do I know? Am I the body or am I the soul? If I was to die, where would I go? Do I even matter if this is how it goes? But when I woke up you know what I realized? That I am the soul and this body is just...
Lyrics: I started to question things like my own beliefs and my own existence like how does this work? What is the mind? There's this voice that keeps saying shit. What is the truth? What do I know? Am I the body or am I the soul? If I was to die, where would I go? Do I even matter if this is how it goes? But when I woke up you know what I realized? That I am the soul and this body is just...
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