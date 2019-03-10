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Eric Dubay Banned From YouTube
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93 views • March 10, 2019
In December 2017 YouTube banned my entire channel of 135,000 subscribers and over 28 million views for a single "hate-speech" strike on my video "Adolf Hitler vs. The Jew World Order." This video was made shortly afterwards on my second channel. In December 2018 YouTube then banned my second channel which managed to accrue 55,000 subs and millions more views, this time for 3 strikes given to 3 old, random, innocuous flat Earth videos claiming once again "hate-speech" and rejecting all...
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