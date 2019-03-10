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Herd of Buffalo Fighting and Chasing each other in Albuquerque, New Mexico
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7 views • March 10, 2019
Small herd of buffalo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I believe they are juveniles because the fighting & chasing around didn't really seem sincere. It looked more like play, to me. Music: Drankin Song by Kevin MacLeod Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
To Donate: PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
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P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
To Donate: PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
Mailing address:
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
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