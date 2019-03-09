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Political Freedom Haters on the Prowl
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5 views • March 09, 2019
House Democrats try to censor free political speech with Orwellian H.R. 1 “For the People Act”
https://gellerreport.com/2019/03/house-democrats-speech.html/
* Marbury vs. Madison, 1803
http://www.constitution.org/ussc/005-137a.htm
Hawaii Senators Urge Congress To Repeal Second Amendment
https://freedomoutpost.com/hawaii-senators-urge-congress-to-repeal-second-amendment/
* Hawaii Constitution Article 1
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Hawaii_Constitution
https://gellerreport.com/2019/03/house-democrats-speech.html/
* Marbury vs. Madison, 1803
http://www.constitution.org/ussc/005-137a.htm
Hawaii Senators Urge Congress To Repeal Second Amendment
https://freedomoutpost.com/hawaii-senators-urge-congress-to-repeal-second-amendment/
* Hawaii Constitution Article 1
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Hawaii_Constitution
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