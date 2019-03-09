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Stop Mandatory Vaccination “I know what happened to my little boy”
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94 views • March 09, 2019
In this masterful and heartfelt #crazymothers Spoken Word presentation, Hillary Simpson gives us an intimate look into mothering, her son’s vaccine injury, what vaccine injury looks like, the vaccine injury recovery process, and most importantly, her challenge to vaccine injury denialists who tell her that she is a crazy mother. THIS is what EDUCATED looks like. SHARE far and wide and let the truth be known.
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