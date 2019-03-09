"Crushing It": Tina Foster discusses the secret death of Paul McCartney (PID)

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This video can be viewed at https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/Crushing-It-Tina-Foster-and-PID:3 or https://www.bitchute.com/video/NR978jZYxrdB/
Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses the secret death and replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney in 1966. Dec. 16, 2018 Tina is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849) & "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392062).
Plastic Macca blog: http://plasticmacca.blogspot.com