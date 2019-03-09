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Dutch MP Mark Rutte destroyed by Dutch protesters: 'What were you doing with Bilderberg?'
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144 views • March 09, 2019
'What do you do for our children', 'Rutte take your garbage with you', 'What were you doing during those Bilderberg meetings?', 'You wallet is full, mine is empty', 'vote him out,' 'we are the people', 'Rutte fuck off'... this is what the people of the city of Roermond in The Netherlands had to say to PM Mark Rutte when he came to campaign there for our elections 20-3.
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