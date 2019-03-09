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(((WAKE UP)))Full Show - Record Number Of Americans Employed As Democrats Turn On Each Other And Split Party - 03/08/2019
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14 views • March 09, 2019
The number of employed Americans has never been higher and wages are on the rise. Interestingly, job growth suffered its worst month in years. Also, President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to four years in prison for tax and bank fraud. Joining David Knight on today’s show is documentary filmmaker Gabe Hoffman explaining how his film "An Open Secret," exposes the predatory Hollywood elite.
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