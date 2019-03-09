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"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" by Tina Foster
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67 views • March 09, 2019
In the fall of 1969, a rumor that Beatle Paul McCartney had been killed in a car crash swept across N. America and Europe. The impostor-replacement was dubbed “Billy Shears.”
Join me, Tina Foster, as I delve into this decades-old mystery, sorting out fact from fiction. You will no doubt be shocked and stunned by some of the discoveries made along the way, especially regarding a sinister agenda that was revealed in the research.
Now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849
Join me, Tina Foster, as I delve into this decades-old mystery, sorting out fact from fiction. You will no doubt be shocked and stunned by some of the discoveries made along the way, especially regarding a sinister agenda that was revealed in the research.
Now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849
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